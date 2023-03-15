N.J.’s Kal Penn, hosting ‘Daily Show,’ riffs on ‘sister city’ scam that duped Newark

Published by

NJ.com

New Jersey is everywhere. But everywhere is not New Jersey. Actor Kal Penn, who was born and raised in the Garden State, knows that very well. “Being from New Jersey is like an ethnicity,” Penn once said in an interview with NJ Advance Media. So when the star of the “Harold & Kumar” movies became a guest host on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” this week, he relished the chance to riff on an “only in Jersey”-type news story. “Let’s check in on my home state of New Jersey,” Penn said, introducing one segment on Tuesday night’s show. “I’m sure they’re not doing anything incredibly stupid.” Penn…

Read More