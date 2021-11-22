Lawyer Disgusted As Kyle Rittenhouse Is Offered Jobs On Capitol Hill Following ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict In Kenosha Shooting As Protests Continue

Days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to the Kenosha, Wisc. shooting last year that left two dead and one injured, his attorney is upset by some of the questionable attention the 18-year-old is getting.

Defense lawyer Mark Richards has noticed several politicians have been attempting to cash in on his young client’s high profile name and offered him jobs since his recent court win. Frankly, the attorney claims he finds it “disgusting.”

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” he told Insider. “They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying, ‘Come work for me.’ They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it’s disgusting.”

This comes after Republican representative Paul Gosar tweeted that he wanted to hire Rittenhouse as an intern on November 19.

“Justice was served for #KyleRittenhouse and he is fully exonerated,” the tweet read. “As I said last year, obviously self-defense. I will arm wrestle @mattgaetz to get dibs for Kyle as an intern.”

Richards also wasn’t happy at all with Donald Trump Jr.‘s brazen comments that he and Gun Owners Of America would be sending Rittenhouse an AR-15 in a since-deleted tweet. “He’s an idiot,” the lawyer told the outlet, referring to the former president’s son. “I don’t have to expand on that because it speaks for itself.”

As OK! previously reported, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges — 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree reckless homicide, and attempted 1st degree intentional homicide — in connections with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, and Anthony Huber, and the injuries of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Judge Bruce Schroeder — who has been a continuous topic of controversy for concerning comments he has made throughout the case — praised the jurors after they found the 18-year-old to be free of any responsibility in the fatal shooting.

“All of you – I couldn’t have asked for a better jury to work with, and it has truly been my pleasure,” the judge stated to the court. “I think without commenting on your verdict… the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you.”

Since the not guilty verdict, protests have erupted from coast to coast in the United States as protesters gather to voice their opinions surrounding the controversial court case.