Modern Pop Music is Dull. Boy George, 60, Concern Trolling About ‘Big Choruses’, ‘Studio Trickery’, Pop Stars Who ‘Dial it In’

Boy George thinks pop music has become “quite dull”.

The 60-year-old pop singer – who shot to fame in the early 1980s – has claimed that modern-day musicians are boring compared to the stars of the past.

He said: “I think it’s always hard to be interesting. I think pop music has got quite dull, I have to say.

“My favourite type of music is sort of Missy Elliott, Bowie. That’s pop music.”

The ‘Karma Chameleon’ hitmaker believes that modern-day pop stars lack “edge”.

He also suggested that they’ve become too predictable, saying they “just kind of dial it in”.

He told MailOnline: “Things that have got a bit of an edge to them. That’s what we’re looking for. We don’t want pop stars to just kind of dial it in and give us what we expect. I’m very objective about it. I’m a songwriter, that’s what I do.”

The Culture Club singer – whose real name is George O’Dowd – previously claimed that “modern production” has ruined the pop scene.

He hit out at “big choruses” and “studio trickery”.

He said: “We grew up in that era where people wrote melodic songs. When I was a kid I was listening to stuff from the fifties and sixties and seventies.

“A lot of modern production has big choruses now and studio trickery. When it comes on the radio I think, ‘This will be great when it finishes.'”

Meanwhile, the pop icon previously revealed that he was too “engaged chemically” to take part in Live Aid.

The singer was keen to help raise money to fight famine, but was in no “fit state” on the day of the fundraising initiative.

He explained: “I messed it up. I was otherwise engaged chemically.

“I mean, I think it was a stroke of luck that we didn’t do it because I wasn’t in a fit state to do it.”