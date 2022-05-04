A Star On The Rise! Boy George Protégé Jamie Hannah Drops ‘Flowers’ Music Video — Watch Here!

There is a new pop sensation on the rise!

Singer Jamie Hannah, 22, just released the music video for his new song “Flowers,” which showcases his classically trained operatic vocals that caught the attention of music icon Boy George.

@justjamiehannah/Instagram @justjamiehannah/Instagram

The queer singer-songwriter was signed by the “Karma Chameleon” artist, with George, 60, telling Billboard, “I’ve never heard a voice like his before, and I believe his music will pierce through!”

In the song, Hannah croons about the difficulties of finding connection and the heartache that comes with it. “When you listen to my new song I want you to feel that it is OK to feel vulnerable searching for love,” the musician told Broadway World.

“Getting hurt or being let down during the process is a necessary part of life – to have experience the euphoria and the joy to smell the flowers. We have all experienced similar challenges – and its time for us for us not to feel so alone in the discovery process,” he continued.

@justjamiehannah/Instagram

The lyrics of the song were heavily inspired by a quote by Xan Oku which reads “May the flowers remind us why the rain was necessary.” Hannah detailed, “This quote resonated in me while creating ‘Flowers’ while in lockdown, allowing me to look deep within myself to examine my own personal experience of love – both good and less good.”

“It was a cathartic process,” he noted. “It is primarily a song about the universal quest to find love; it tries to evoke the joyous yet volatile beauty of love.”

“Allowing yourself to fall in love is a huge jump into the unknown and takes bravery and strength,” the singer explained. “When you listen to my new song I want you to feel that it is OK to feel vulnerable searching for love. Getting hurt or being let down during the process is a necessary part of life – to have experience the euphoria and the joy to smell the flowers.”

@justjamiehannah/Instagram

Watch the music video for “Flowers” by Jamie Hannah above!