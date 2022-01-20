Prince Andrew’s Childish Behavior Mocked, Known As ‘His Buffoon Highness,’ Demands ‘Room Temperature Water’ During Travels

MEGA

Prince Andrew isn’t known for his pleasant attitude, especially when he’s on the road or fulfilling royal duties in the past.

His alleged immature behavior and high demands have reportedly earned him the title of “His Buffoon Highness” by the people who have worked for him.

The Mirror reported that Queen Elizabeth‘s second son was known for being “rude” and having “childish obsessions” when serving as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment.

During one of his trips to the middle east, he demanded his water be strictly served at room temperature, and his valet be equipped with a huge ironing board to ensure his clothes were perfectly pressed.

According to the former deputy head of mission in Bahrain, Simon Wilson, Andrew’s request to bring his entourage, including his equerries and private secretaries, among other demands, have left people in shock.

Wilson also claimed the Duke was “boorish” and wasn’t well-liked. Andrew earned the nickname “buffoon” due to his “childish obsession with doing the exact opposite of what had been agreed.”

Wilson added Andrew’s personal life would “willy-nilly, intrude into his public role” and that he could be “going off with Ghislaine Maxwell” when he’s off duty.

The claims come after the embattled prince’s bizarre collection of teddy bears was exposed. According to reports, he would “shout and scream” if they were not organized correctly by palace servants.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed, and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer, and it was a picture of these bears all in situ,” an insider revealed. “The reason for the laminated picture was if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream.”

As Radar previously reported, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied Andrew’s request to dismiss his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre‘s lawsuit. The judge ruled that the prince will have to stand trial, which will take place later this year.

Giuffre has claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was only 17 years old but he has vehemently denied the accusations.

In the wake of the civil lawsuit, the Queen hasstrippedAndrew of his military titles and royal patronages, forcing him to face the case as a “private citizen.” He will receive no help or aid from the royal family.