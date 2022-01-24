Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

First Look Joe vs. Carole; ‘A wild ride’ Into ‘Extreme Lives’ You Only Partly Know. SNL’s Kate McKinnon and Hedwig’s John Cameron Mitchell

by

JOE vs CAROLE | Official Teaser | Peacock Original
00:59

JOE vs CAROLE | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Joe vs. Carol March 3 on Peacock

From the Writer/ Executive Producer of Joe vs. Carole, Etan Frankel

” I hope that when people watch Joe Vs. Carole  just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Etan Frankel, Joe vs Carole SHOWRUNNER/WRITER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER 

p
Kate McKinnon is CAROLE BASKIN in Joe vs. Carole. Photo courtesy Peacock
joe vs. carole
John Cameron Mitchell is JOE EXOTIC in Joe vs. Carole (Photo by: Mark Taylor/Peacock)