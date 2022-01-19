Hugh Hefner Allegedly Once Forced A Porn Star To Perform Oral Sex On A German Shepherd While He & His Friends Watched

mega

By the sounds of a forthcoming documentary titled Secrets of Playboy, Hugh Hefner was a vile human being.

Scores of ex-girlfriends and former employees of the late Playboy founder were interviewed for the 10-part series, many citing feeling comfortable enough to speak their truth now that he’s unable to allegedly threaten or silence them.

According to The Daily Mail, the docuseries paints the picture of a sick, twisted, controlling, demanding, drug-fueled, sex-addicted “vampire” who manipulated hundreds of young women by allegedly grooming them, drugging them, and forcing them to partake in degrading sex acts – all while keeping an overwhelming amount of blackmail on them.

The show is set to lift the lid on the “dark underbelly” of Playboy and its culture, which was allegedly marked by sexual abuse that sometimes even crossed the line into bestiality.

Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, as well as former “Bunny Mother” PJ Masten were among those who detailed their alleged experiences with the Playboy founder.

The claims they make are shocking and disturbing, but one particular anecdote involving a porn star and a dog is downright unspeakable.

Linda Lovelace –who shot to fame in the 1970s with the hardcore film, Deep Throat – was once allegedly forced to perform oral sex on a German Shepherd while Hefner and his friends watched.

She had apparently been driven to the Mansion for an orgy, but things took a turn.

“All the guys were laughing when she got out of the limousine. She was drunk and drugged,” said Masten of the alleged horrifying incident. “All of a sudden, out of nowhere, a German Shepherd shows up. They got her so messed up, they made her give the German Shepherd oral sex. You want to talk about depravity? This is despicable!”

Theodore recalled an alleged similar situation, saying she once walked in on Hefner arousing one of his male dogs with his hand.

“I walked in once, and he was [gestures with hand] to our dog,” she said. “I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘Dogs have needs.’ I said, ‘Stop that!’ I never let him be alone with our dog again.”

Radar recently spoke with two of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, twin sisters Kristina Shannon and Karissa Shannon, who also interviewed for the project.

Known as “The Shannon Twins,” they told us about the post-traumatic stress disorder and “manic depression” they continue to suffer as a result of their time at the Mansion.

“Over the years, we have ended up in the hospital from drinking and taking pills to numb the pain,” they explained, adding that they even once contemplated “committing suicide together, holding hands and taking pills to overdose.”

Secrets of Playboy debuts Jan. 24 on A&E.