Marco Rubio Accused Of Using ‘Anti-Semitic Trope’ In Twitter Post

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is being accused of anti-Semitism after bashing what he called the “upscale liberals who control the media” in a tweet he posted responding to the coverage of the January 6 Capitol riots as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments regarding the infamous insurrection that took place just over one year ago.

According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old senator took to Twitter to call out Kamala Harris just hours after she compared the violent and deadly insurrection to the likes of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terror attacks during a speech on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots.

“The upscale liberals who control the media and Democrat party believe Jan 6th was another Pearl Harbor or 9/11,” Rubio wrote in his tweet posted Thursday.

“And the rest of America, including many Democrats, think they are nuts,” he added.

But the part of his tweet that has many people up in arms is the fact that he is reportedly referring to a well-known anti-Semitic trope – the idea that the media is allegedly run by rich and powerful Jewish individuals.

Following Rubio’s tweet, he found himself in hot water not only by Democrats on the other side of the aisle, but even his own Republican colleagues.

“Marco what happened to you man? You’re correct, it wasn’t like Pearl Harbor. Because after Pearl, America woke up and defeated fear,” Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger wrote on Twitter in response to Rubio the next day.

“Now, leaders like you keep stoking it,” he added. “You’re better than this.”

Another alleged ex-Rubio supporter, former Arkansas Representative Nate Bell, took to the social media platform to call out Rubio and even emphasize how he left the Republican Party because of GOP politicians like the Florida Senator.

“Back in 2016, every member of our family supported your candidacy for POTUS. We donated, volunteered and advocated for you. All of us were dedicated Republicans,” Bell tweeted Saturday.

“Your god led you and your party to a place where even sedition is ‘no big deal.’ I’m disappointed.”

Although it is clear that Rubio was responding to Harris’ comparison of the January 6 insurrection to other infamous attacks on the country and its Democracy, it is unclear exactly who and what he was referring to with his jab at the “upscale liberals who control the media.”

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them, where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” VP Harris said during her speech last year marking one-year since the Capitol riots.

“Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory: December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021,” she added.

While Rubio is now finding himself under fire for his controversial tweet last week, he has yet to respond or clarify what he meant by his seemingly offensive anti-Semitic social media post.