Putin-friendly Orban condemns Russia’s military action in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday criticized Russia for the first time over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Together with our EU and NATO allies, we condemn Russia’s military action,” Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “Russia attacked Ukraine with military force this morning,” he added.

Orban had so far avoided naming Russia in connection with the acts of war in Ukraine and its preparations. The right-wing nationalist head of government has maintained a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

He had visited him in the Kremlin at the beginning of the month.

In Budapest on Thursday evening, several thousand people demonstrated against what they see as Orban’s pro-Moscow policies.

They demanded an end to the Budapest government’s dithering and a clear commitment to the West.