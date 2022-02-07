Randy Rainbow is Back, Boosted, and Bored Of ‘The Tango: Vaccine’ With Partners Who Can’t Lead, Dance, Or Follow: PLUS Flashback Faves: ‘Sedition’, ‘Desperate Cheeto’, Chat Bob Saget

We’ve all missed him, and he’s no doubt got something else he’s been working on, but we sure needed ‘The Tango: Vaccine’ about now in time for Valentines. Enjoy and get boosted for your Valentine and ours.

Randy Rainbow also does Cameos, has albums you need, and there are tour dates this spring

And a Look Back: From When Randy Was Dating Mel Gibson Until Today, Plus A Chat With Bob Saget (For Real. Seriously. Not a Parody)