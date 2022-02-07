Towleroad Gay News

Randy Rainbow is Back, Boosted, and Bored Of ‘The Tango: Vaccine’ With Partners Who Can’t Lead, Dance, Or Follow: PLUS Flashback Faves: ‘Sedition’, ‘Desperate Cheeto’, Chat Bob Saget

THE TANGO: VACCINE - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
04:10

THE TANGO: VACCINE - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
03:46

SEDITION! - A Randy Rainbow Parody
04:31

DESPERATE CHEETO - Randy Rainbow Song Parody
03:13

A VERY STABLE GENIUS - Randy Rainbow Song Parody
04:16

RUSSIA TIES: A Randy Rainbow Song Parody (from GREASE!)🎶
03:56

GEE, ANTHONY FAUCI! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
03:53

You're Making Things Up Again, Donald! 🤥🤥🎶 Randy Rainbow Song Parody
03:22

Marco Rubio: "GOP DROPOUT" - Song Parody by RANDY RAINBOW
04:22

Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson
01:37:53

Randy Rainbow and Bob Discuss the Cathartic and Healing Nature of Musical Comedy

We’ve all missed him, and he’s no doubt got something else he’s been working on, but we sure needed ‘The Tango: Vaccine’ about now in time for Valentines. Enjoy and get boosted for your Valentine and ours.

Subscribe to Randy Rainbow’s YouTube Channel

Randy Rainbow also does Cameos, has albums you need, and there are tour dates this spring

… and ours

And a Look Back: From When Randy Was Dating Mel Gibson Until Today, Plus A Chat With Bob Saget (For Real. Seriously. Not a Parody)

