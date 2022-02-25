Towleroad Gay News

The Week in Pictures: February 18 – February 25

DPA
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address announcing a special military operation in Donbass. -/Kremlin/dpa

From the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in China, to turbulent weather in Western Europe, DPA International presents its Pictures of the Week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a decree recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, during a ceremony at the Kremlin. -/Kremlin/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference at the Federal Chancellery. Russian troops have begun their attack on Ukraine. Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa
A general view of a damaged apartment at a residential building targeted by the shelling of Russian troops in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/ukrin/dpa
Fines of an exploded projectile is seen embedded on the after shelling by Russian troops in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/ukrin/dpa
Friends comfort a woman in a red jacket before her departure to visit her family in Ukraine, which was invaded by the Russian army, at Prague’s Florenc bus station. Øíhová Michaela/CTK/dpa
Refugees from Ukraine who arrived in Poland spend their first night at the train station in Przemysl. The train from Kiev and Lviv with the first refugees arrived in the city of Przemysl, near the Medyka border crossing. Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A protester cries during a protest by Ukrainians against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa
Members of several Nepalese leftist parties and movements clash with policemen during a protest against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) after USA proposed a grant of 500 million dollars to the government of Nepal for various developing projects including road developments, infrastructure and cross border transmission lines. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A man steps out of truck as police move in to disperse protesters near Parliament hill as truckers continue to pritest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions for the third week. Cole Burston/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa
A Palestinian woman falls as Palestinian and Israeli activists scuffle with police during a protest in the East Jerusalem’s neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, against the eviction of Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Commuters take the underground in west London after all coronavirus laws in England including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate come to an end. Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa
Fireworks go off above the venue displaying the words “One World” during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Bird’s Nest National Stadium. Michael Kappeler/dpa
China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han compete in the Pair Skating-Short Program of the figure skating competition at Capital Indoor Stadium, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Finland’s Marko Anttila (L) and teammate Peteri Lindbohm take a selfie as they celebrate victory inside their dressing room following the Men’s Ice Hockey Gold medal match between Finland and Russian Olympic Committee team at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/dpa
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa
Newcastle United’s Chris Wood is challenged by West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/dpa
The peloton rides during the second stage of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour cycling race, 176 km from From Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa
Firefighters continue to extinguish a burned-out apartment complex in Essen’s western district. The fire broke out shortly after midnight in Bargmann street. It is still unclear whether people were injured. Fabian Strauch/dpa
Syrian painters draw a mural in solidarity with Ukraine on a wall of a destroyed home in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
Members of Palestinian Hamas security forces show their military skills during a graduation ceremony. Mohammed Talatene/dpa
The roof of the O2 Arena in southeast London is seen damaged by Storm Eunice. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa
A man takes a selfie at the beach amid blowing wind as Storm Franklin hit the Belgian coast. Kurt Desplenter/BELGA/dpa
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, raises her arms in the air while stepping out of a slide at the LEGO Foundation PlayLab on the Carlsberg Campus of University College Copenhagen, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. John Sibley/PA Wire/dpa
Costumed revellers take part in the Weiberfastnacht celebrations on the Alter Markt at the opening of the street carnival, held as part of the Cologne Carnival season. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds cross the road in their swimming costumes outside the Royal Courts of Justice as they await the result of a judicial review brought by Christina Efthimiou over whether the charges for bathing at the ponds in Hampstead Heath unlawfully discriminate against disabled people. Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa
Andreas Knieriem, director at Berlin Zoo, crouches in front of the lion enclosure. After several years of construction, the predator house at Berlin Zoo will reopen on 25 February. Christophe Gateau/dpa

