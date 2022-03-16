Billie Lourd honoured Carrie Fisher at her wedding

Billie Lourd honoured her late mother, Carrie Fisher, with her wedding outfit.

The ‘Scream Queens’ actress tied the knot with Austen Rydell in an intimate beach ceremony in Mexico on 12 March and the 29-year-old star asked Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mlleavy to design her off-the-shoulder gown because of their connections to the ‘Star Wars’ actress, who died in 2016.

Billie told Vogue magazine: “I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love.

“So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind.

“I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality.

“I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

Billie’s dress was teamed with Rene Mancini heels chosen by her father, Bryan Lourd, who had spotted the footwear when out shopping because they “reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the ’90s.”

She added: “It was a month before the wedding, and they told him they take four months to make the shoes. He talked to Mohamad, the manager of the store, and told him when the wedding was and asked him if he could somehow rush them, and he magically made it happen! When he came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad’s hunch about my mom was right. Mohamad told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the ’90s. The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!”

For her jewellery, the ‘Booksmart’ actress wore her engagement ring – a diamond that was originally in her mom’s engagement ring which Austen had reset – Carrie’s favourite blue fire opal band as her something blue, and another ring which her mother had given to one of her closest friends for something borrowed. Billie’s something old came in the form of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs given to her by her dad.

Carrie’s two best friends, Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner, officiated the wedding, with the service offering more nods to the bride’s mother.

Billie said: “It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating. And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”

At the reception, Billie changed into another Rodarte outfit, which paid tribute to her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The bride said: “It was inspired by my glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’s iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time.

“I am obsessed beyond belief. I’m probably going to make it into an art piece in my house because it’s way too legendary to just hang on a hanger in a closet. I have never had more fun in any dress ever!”