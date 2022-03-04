The Dua Lipa Tour Stopped At Madison Square Garden Where The Singer Danced an Improved Version of the Steps She Had Been Bullied For. WATCH

Dua Lipa thinks being bullied online has made her a better artist.

The ‘Levitating’ singer was widely ridiculed for a quirky dance move back in 2018 but she’s now “reclaimed” the choreography because she has a “different perspective” on the situation and can recognise how the trolling she received motivated her to “work harder”.

Speaking on ‘The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: “The reason we’re talking about it is because I brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour.

“I’m reclaiming it because there was a moment where it caused me a lot of grief. Like I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice, but now I can look at it from a different perspective.

“I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become. It made me work harder. I went in, I did more rehearsal. I just wanted to become a real performer and I think that was the thing I needed.”

The 26-year-old star also reflected on collaborating with Sir Elton John on ‘Cold Heart’.

She said: “I’m so lucky to have so many pinch-me moments in my life.”

The ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker has previously admitted online trolling left her with “anxiety” and questioning whether she was “good enough” to be a star.

She said: “I experienced a s*** tonne at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage.

“Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it.’

“There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they’re like, ‘Ah well, she has no stage presence’ – but they’d never been to one of my shows, they’d never seen me perform.”