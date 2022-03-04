Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge to star in Knock at the Cabin

Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge have joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s new film ‘Knock at the Cabin’.

The pair have boarded the cast and will feature alongside Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures although plot details are being kept under lock and key.

The flick is set for release in February 2023 and is the latest movie from the acclaimed filmmaker – whose previous credits include ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘After Earth’ and ‘Old’.

Groff recently starred in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ as the villainous Agent Smith and praised co-star Keanu Reeves for his work ethic on set.

The 36-year-old star said: “All of the rumours are true about Keanu’s level of work ethic. He was there training and getting ready before all of us got there.

“My first day in the training tent, Keanu was in his jiu-jitsu outfit doing kicks and punches. I mean, he really sets the bar for all of us in the training.”

The ‘Mindhunter’ star continued: “It was so exciting to be doing such extraordinary fight choreography with the greatest action star of our time and someone that’s so devoted to their craft.

“I really tried to take in every single moment of getting to be with Keanu and I learned so much from working with him. It’s an experience I’ll hold in my heart for the rest of my life.

“There’s so much trust that’s involved in these fight scenes because you’re really hitting each other, but you’re not hurting each other. So it’s great abandon matched with great precision.”