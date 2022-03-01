‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Actress’ Tragic Drowning

mega

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey and her family have reached a deal with Ventura County and have agreed to end their legal battle.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the Glee star’s estate and the father of her 4-year-old son Josey have informed the court of the settlement.

In July 2020, the actress rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru which is about an hour outside Los Angeles. The only other person on the boat was her son.

Hours later, another boat came across the boat and saw her son sleeping alone. They immediately called the police and a massive search was launched.

mega

Josey told investigators they were swimming when suddenly, his mother threw him onto the boat. He claims he never saw her again.

Five days later, Naya’s body was found in the lake and had to be identified using her dental records.

Months later, Ryan and Naya’s family sued Ventura County and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The family claimed Naya’s death could have been prevented if proper signs were in place warning of the lake’s danger. Further, the suit claimed the boat she rented did not the proper equipment.

mega

The lawsuit mentioned 26 other individuals have died on the lake in the past.

The defendants denied liability claiming Naya was offered a life vest but failed to wear one.

The family’s lawyer Amjad K. Khan released a statement about the settlement. “In Josey Hollis Dorsey and the Estate of Naya Rivera’s litigation relating to the drowning death of Naya Rivera on July 8, 2020, all parties have entered into a global settlement, which is subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

He added, “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru. Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

The details of the settlement are to remain confidential.