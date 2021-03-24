Rumour Has It, GLEE cast reuniting to honor the late Naya Rivera at GLAAD Awards. Start Now With Memorable Santana Moments: WATCH

GLAAD goes “Glee.” The cast of the beloved musical television series “Glee” is reuniting for a very special tribute to the late actress Naya Rivera. Pop superstar Demi Lovato, who guest-starred in the show as Santana’s girlfriend, will introduce the long-awaited reunion of the cast of stereotype-crushing show created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

On Wednesday, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced that members of the cast — including Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Amber Riley and Matthew Morrison — will honor the legacy of Santana Lopez, the popular cheerleader at th…

Read More

Rivera played the character Santana who had moments that pushed the boundaries of television and gay characters as did the entire show. Glee cast reuniting to honor this impact and memory.

Some memorable GLEE moments she was part of: