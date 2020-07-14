Stars Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera and Her Queer ‘Glee’ Legacy as Heartbreaking Details of Drowning Emerge

Glee stars paid tribute to Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered from a lake in California on Monday as details of the Glee actress’s tragic drowning emerged.
Ventura County Sheriff William Ayub told reporters at a press conference, “We believe it was mid-afternoon when she went swimming, the idea being, perhaps, that the boat began drifting… and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself. [Her son Josey] described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water. … There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon.”
Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey was found last Wednesday asleep on the boat in a towel, wearing his life jacket.
NBC News’ Dana Piccoli wrote about her groundbreaking role on Glee: “In the show’s first season, Naya Rivera was cast as the casually cruel Santana Lopez, a sidekick of sorts to head cheerleader Quinn Fabray. But Rivera’s sparkle quickly became hard to contain, and her role was expanded.”
Piccoli adds: “Glee grew in popularity at the same time as Twitter, which became integral to the show’s success. Fans weren’t shy about sharing what they loved and loathed about the show. And what they adored was the chemistry between Naya’s Santana and Heather Morris’ Brittany S. Pierce. In the 13th episode of the first season, a throwaway line stating that Santana and Brittany had slept together sent fans into a frenzy. Brittany and Santana, or “Brittana,” as fans call them, were meant to be. “Glee” rolled with it, and the relationship would soon be written into the series and become a favorite coupling. … To her credit, Rivera embraced the fan love and recognized early on how important her role was to LGBTQ fans and to television, period. In 2011, Naya even hosted the GLAAD Awards alongside co-star Cory Monteith, who tragically died almost exactly seven years ago.”
Glee stars paid tribute to Rivera on social media.
Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s love interest, wrote: “RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time..”
Harry Shum, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Max Adler, Becca Tobin, and Alex Newell were among the Glee stars and celebrities who paid tribute to Rivera on social media. See a few more tributes below.
View this post on Instagram
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
View this post on Instagram
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
View this post on Instagram
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
View this post on Instagram
Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ❤️