Stars Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera and Her Queer ‘Glee’ Legacy as Heartbreaking Details of Drowning Emerge

Glee stars paid tribute to Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered from a lake in California on Monday as details of the Glee actress’s tragic drowning emerged.

Ventura County Sheriff William Ayub told reporters at a press conference, “We believe it was mid-afternoon when she went swimming, the idea being, perhaps, that the boat began drifting… and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself. [Her son Josey] described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water. … There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon.”

Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey was found last Wednesday asleep on the boat in a towel, wearing his life jacket.

NBC News’ Dana Piccoli wrote about her groundbreaking role on Glee: “In the show’s first season, Naya Rivera was cast as the casually cruel Santana Lopez, a sidekick of sorts to head cheerleader Quinn Fabray. But Rivera’s sparkle quickly became hard to contain, and her role was expanded.”

I was and still am such a gleek! Thank you Naya for putting queer love on full display and doing it with fearlessness, class and hell of a lot of sass! Fly high angel 🤍 https://t.co/OyHfgvAxMv July 14, 2020

Piccoli adds: “Glee grew in popularity at the same time as Twitter, which became integral to the show’s success. Fans weren’t shy about sharing what they loved and loathed about the show. And what they adored was the chemistry between Naya’s Santana and Heather Morris’ Brittany S. Pierce. In the 13th episode of the first season, a throwaway line stating that Santana and Brittany had slept together sent fans into a frenzy. Brittany and Santana, or “Brittana,” as fans call them, were meant to be. “Glee” rolled with it, and the relationship would soon be written into the series and become a favorite coupling. … To her credit, Rivera embraced the fan love and recognized early on how important her role was to LGBTQ fans and to television, period. In 2011, Naya even hosted the GLAAD Awards alongside co-star Cory Monteith, who tragically died almost exactly seven years ago.”

Glee stars paid tribute to Rivera on social media.

Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s love interest, wrote: “RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time..”

Harry Shum, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Max Adler, Becca Tobin, and Alex Newell were among the Glee stars and celebrities who paid tribute to Rivera on social media. See a few more tributes below.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift.

And it's a gift that will never go away.



Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020

I'll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/UGq2rDwWay — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020