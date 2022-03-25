Jay-Z Under Fire For Planning Oscars Afterparty At Controversial Chateau Marmont, Facing Picket Line Due To Raging Boycott

MEGA

Celebrities planning to attend Jay-Z‘s eagerly anticipated Oscars afterparty will have to pass boycotters as they head into the controversial Chateau Marmont on Sunday.

The LA hotspot has been facing backlash since 2020, when more than 200 workers were fired allegedly without insurance or severance during the pandemic. Since then, there have also been allegations of racial discrimination and harassment from former staff members, which the hotel has denied, amid lawsuits against the famed location.

007 / MEGA

“Compensation is not determined or defined by ethnicity or any other such factor. Wages are set based on the work assigned,” a representative for the hotel previously said in response to discrimination claims. “We take very seriously our equal-opportunity employment obligations.”

A-list guests will have to bypass a picket line organized for around 8 p.m. if they plan on joining Jay-Z’s star-studded shindig. The event is known for drawing out some of the biggest stars in the world as the rapper, 52, previously held his “Gold Party” two years ago with attendees including Rihanna, Adele and Kim Kardashian. It’s said Jay-Z will later be joined by his wife, Beyoncé, who is set to take the stage for the 2022 Oscars telecast from the Compton tennis court.

MEGA

“For Jay-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive,” Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said in a statement on Thursday. “They must move their event and choose an afterparty hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. Jay-Z has a responsibility to do better.”

mely / MEGA

“We hope Jay-Z joins Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley in boycotting Chateau Marmont,” Peterson continued, mentioning celebs who are in support of their mission.

Peterson noted that individuals like Jay-Z can make a difference as they have power and influence in a separate statement to Page Six, adding, “Jay-Z has the opportunity right now to do just that by listening to the stories of Chateau Marmont workers and move his event.”