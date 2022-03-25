U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court

Towleroad Gay News

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms last week, was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, the Supreme Court said.

The 73-year-old conservative justice was admitted to a Washington hospital with an infection last Friday and treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

