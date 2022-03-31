JoJo Siwa is “not single”.

The former ‘Dance Moms’ star – who split from Kylie Prew last November – teased she is “a loyal lady” and in in a new relationship, though she didn’t say who she is romancing now.

While appearing on the ‘Rachel Uncensored’ podcast on Wednesday (30.03.22), the 18-year-old dancer told host Rachel Ballinger: “We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

She also said: “I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji],” to which Rachel replied: “She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman.”

The former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant joked about going “around the block” while dating.

JoJo didn’t give any details about the identity of her new paramour but did confess that she was “happy”.

In November 2021, the YouTube star shared how she “needed sympathy” when her relationship ended.

JoJo said: “I don’t know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak. I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real.”

In the same interview, she revealed how she broke down in tears when Jenna Johnson, her professional dance partner on the ABC latin and ballroom competition played an Adele song that described how her “relationship ended”.

JoJo said: “One day, Jenna played ‘All I Ask’ on the car ride home from getting a spray tan, and I was sobbing because it was practically how my relationship ended.”