Katy Perry launching Elizabeth Taylor podcast

Katy Perry is to launch a podcast based on the life of Elizabeth Taylor.

The 37-year-old pop star has “always felt a kinship” towards the iconic actress – who died in 2011 at the age of 79 – and will narrate the ten-part audio series ‘Elizabeth the First’.

In a statement, Katy said: “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals. I’ve always felt a kinship towards her — I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting ‘Cleopatra’ deal!”

Elizabeth is remembered for starring as the title role in 1963 epic ‘Cleopatra’ – based on the life of the Ancient Egyptian Queen – but was also amongst the first celebrities to participate in HIV/AIDS activism, a move which the ‘I Kissed a Girl’ hitmaker finds “inspiring.”

She added: “I’’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

The series will feature stories from people closest to Elizabeth and premiere exclusive audio interviews from her estate at the House of Taylor and will touch on her then- groundbreaking public announcement that she was seeking help for her alcoholism and drug addiction.

House of Taylor said in a statement: “We are proud to announce this truly innovative and unique podcast about Elizabeth. During her lifetime, Elizabeth Taylor was arguably the most famous woman in the world. As such, she was talked about, written about, photographed, referenced and celebrated ad infinitum. She was also judged, analyzed and lived her life under the constant scrutiny of the press and public. What makes ‘Elizabeth the First’ extraordinarily special is that this will be the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multihyphenate.”

‘Elizabeth the First’ will debut later this spring on all major podcast platforms including Apple and Spotify.