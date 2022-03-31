Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Hair Transformation, Expert Speaks Out

mega;showtime

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been in the acting business for more than two decades so it may come as no surprise that he’s aged — quite gracefully — over the years.

“Recent photos of Joseph Gordon-Levitt have surfaced showing a more mature hairline, with the temples recessed,” Jacques Abrahamian from the LA FUE Hair Clinic tells Radar.

Gordon-Levitt, 41, was already well on the road to becoming a household name by 1999. At the time, he had a recurring role in Third Rock from the Sun and got cast in the movie 10 Things I Hate About You. Since then, the acclaimed performer has been in several high-grossing films including Inception, Snowden and Knives Out.

Over the years, some fans have noticed a slight change in his appearance after seeing him on red carpets and out during public events.

“Hair loss is a very common condition which affects more than 50 percent of men over the age of 30 and roughly around 75 percent in men over the age 50 years old. The cause of hair loss in men majority of the time is genetics which can be blamed on the conversion of testosterone to DHT which is the culprit,” Abrahamian tells Radar, highlighting there are some hair restoration remedies such as the Follicular Unit Extraction method, also known as “FUE” for Short.

“Secondary options also available which can reduce hair-loss and shedding includes PRP treatments, Stem Cells along with Topical Medications,” adds the expert.

Gordon-Levitt was spotted on set in Los Angeles earlier this year filming the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, in which he portrays CEO Travis Kalanick. The award-winning actor has also been taking to Instagram with rare photos showing himself behind-the-scenes while filming the gripping series about the ride-sharing app’s start.

“It’s an Icarus story,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “As you rise and you succeed, then you become surrounded by people who are drafting off of your success, and it’s tempting to just surround yourself with people who tell you that you’re right about everything. And the more you do that, the more you will lose touch with reality.”

Gordon-Levitt has since been casted for a new role in the upcoming movie White Night, based on the Jonestown Massacre. He is slated to play cult leader Jim Jones.