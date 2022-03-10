Lisa Rinna celebrated her husband Harry Hamlin snagging his first major studio movie in 40 years

Lisa Rinna congratulated her husband Harry Hamlin for securing his first major studio film in 40 years.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star gushed about her “stud” 70-year-old husband and his latest professional success.

On Instagram, the 58-year-old reality television personality wrote: “I’d like to share a little story about my husband. 40 years ago he started in a Movie for @20thcenturystudios called Making Love. “It was the first gay love story controversial and groundbreaking. 40 years later Harry just got his first Studio movie.”

“He hasn’t worked for a MAJOR film studio in 40 years. Talk about Tenacity and standing your ground and risk-taking and being a f- – – ing Stud!!! I’m so blessed and honored to be able to call myself his wife. Congrats Harry Hamlin!!!!!!!”

Lisa – who shares two daughters, the fashion models Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20, with Harry – teased that his as-yet-unnamed co-star was something special in the as-yet-unnamed project.

She said: “ps wait until you hear who he is starting in the new movie with.”

Harry – who in the 1982 movie played Bart McGuire, who begins an affair with a married doctor, played by Michael Ontkean, 76 – has appeared in Lifetime movies and many television series since the movie, such as ‘Mad Men’, ‘Shameless’ ‘Glee’, along with making cameos on the Bravo reality franchise that his wife stars in.

Last month, Harry – who also has son Dimitri, 40, with his ex Ursula Andress, 85 – claimed that he and Lisa were able to mark 25 years of marriage because they were “diametrically opposed”.

He said: “[The secret is] being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”