Molly Ringwald wants her movies to ‘inspire’

Molly Ringwald loves to inspire people through her movies.

The 54-year-old actress is thrilled that Selena Gomez will executive produce a new series called ’15 Candles’, which is based on John Hughes’ iconic film ‘Sixteen Candles’.

Molly – who starred in the 1984 coming-of-age comedy film – told E! News: “I am so happy about that.

“I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, ‘No those movies were wonderful’, but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic.”

The upcoming sitcom will follow four young Latinas as they enter high school.

Selena, 29, will serve as an executive producer, after she previously produced the hit Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’.

Meanwhile, Molly previously insisted she doesn’t regret ditching Hollywood for Paris.

The actress decided to relocate to the French capital in the 90s, despite enjoying success in Hollywood, where she starred in movies such as ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Office Killer’.

She said: “I don’t regret going to France for a second. I felt like if I was ever going to do something else for a while, that was the right time.”

The actress had built a successful career as a teen actress – but she decided to relocate to France following a series of unpleasant incidents.

On one occasion, Molly was forced to wear a dog collar on set, even though it wasn’t mentioned in the script.

She said: “I told [my agent] and he just laughed and said, ‘Well, I guess that’s one for the memoirs.’ I fired him and moved to Paris not long after.”