Soccer-Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns

(Reuters) – Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater has called for a meeting with Gareth Southgate after the England manager said he is unhappy some fans will not feel safe travelling to the event due to concerns over human rights issues in the country. Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and there is also unease over women’s rights, while a report by Amnesty International found that thousands of migrant workers in the country were being exploited, which Qatar has denied. Southgate said this month it was a “great shame” there were issues stopping fans going to the World Cup, hi…

