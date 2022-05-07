Amnesty documents over 60 possible war crimes around Kiev

The logo of the human rights organization Amnesty International is pictured in Berlin. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Human rights group Amnesty International released a report on Friday accusing Russia of over 60 cases of war crimes around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Labelling the move by Amnesty as “historic,” secretary general Agnès Callamard made a presentation in Kiev documenting the allegations.

Amnesty believes more than 40 civilians were killed by airstrikes in Borodyanka and there were 22 cases of unlawful killings in and around Bucha.

Callamard stressed that in her view, the attacks on civilians were deliberate decisions and therefore unacceptable.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two and a half months ago. Areas north and north-west of Kiev were under Russian occupation for just under a month before Moscow switched its focus to the east of the country.

According to Ukrainian figures, more than 1,200 civilians have been killed in the Kiev area, about a third of them in Bucha alone.