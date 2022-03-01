Sporting sanctions on Russia: skiers/skaters banned, volleyball moved

The Russian Olympic Committee flag flies at the Bird’s Nest National Stadium during the closing Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Further sporting sanctions on Russia were announced Tuesday following the invasion of Ukraine, with figure and speed skaters banned from competition and the men’s world volleyball championships moved out of the country.

Skiing governing body FIS also blocked Russians and Belarusians from the remaining events of the 2021/22 season but despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommending a ban, the world aquatic governing body FINA said swimmers from the two nations could compete as neutrals.

Skating’s governing ISU said officials from the countries will also be suspended from their roles.

The decision means the dominant Russian figure skaters will be banned from the March 21-27 world championships in Montpellier, France, and speed and short track skaters are also ruled out of various events this month.

“The ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take additional steps if and when required,” an ISU statement said.

In alpine and Nordic skiing, the FIS said its ruling council had not taken the decision lightly, it was made to “ensure the safety and security of all athletes.”

Norway and Estonia had already said Russians and Belarusians would not be permitted to compete in World Cups they were hosting this month, even as neutrals.

Canoeing also said “athletes from Russia and Belarus will be suspended from competing at any International Canoe Federation events until further notice.”

Volleyball’s governing FIVB said it “remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine” and its board “has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.”

Russia was due to host the worlds August 26-September 11.

The FIVB had previously withdrawn Nations League games from Russia and said it will “seek an alternative host nation(s)” for the championships.

FINA has not been so strict and said: “Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.”

It also said “the FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 has been withdrawn.”

FINA awarded the Order to Putin in October 2014, around 10 months after Russia annexed Crimea.

Late Monday World Taekwando said it “decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt” given to Putin in 2013, following on from Sunday’s International Judo Federation decision to suspend him from his role as honorary president.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) reacted with anger and disappointment to being suspended from the game.

This is contrary to “all standards and principles of international competition” and against “the ethos of sporting spirit and fair play,” the RFU said late Monday.

German sports firm Adidas suspended its 14-year relationship with the RFU having most recently renewed their partnership in 2018.

A spokesperson for Adidas said the consequences of the decision remained open.

World governing body FIFA and European body UEFA have suspended Russian teams from all competitions. This effectively hands German side RB Leipzig a walkover against Spartak Moscow into the Europa League quarter-finals and prevents Russia taking part in World Cup play-offs later this month.

The RFU claimed the decision was discriminatory and said it could appeal under international sports law, likely to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, drawn in the same play-off path as Russia, refused to play Russia under any circumstances and with several other countries following suit FIFA’s hand was forced after it initially declined to take action last week.

UEFA also said it would cut all links with Russia state-owned firm Gazprom.