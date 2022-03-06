Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Mega

Alright, who said MacBeth in the theatre?

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C–k.

Mega

The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.

Audiences were frightened by the sight of the unconscious actor. The play was halted and forced into an emergency intermission. A doctor in the audience attended to the actor after the curtains closed.

Living The High Life! ‘Rocketman’ Star Taron Egerton Caught On Camera In Pot Joint

After the brief delay, Elliot took the stage to assure the audience that Egerton was “absolutely fine” backstage. She did clarify, for his safety, he would not continue the performance that night and would instead have an understudy fill in.

One of the attendents tweeted about the incident writing, “First night drama. [Egerton] collapses on stage 90 minutes into the first night of West End run of new play.” The same attendant complimented the actor following up his tweet with, “Taron dazzled with his range and wordplay in this b—hfest of a play.”

Mega

Stage news site All That Dazzles tweeted, “Just so people have the full story: Taron Egerton fainted on stage during ‘C–k‘ tonight. Show stopped and a doctor was pulled from the audience Safety curtain came down.” They continued revealing, “40 minutes later they announced Taron was fine but his understudy would finish the show in his place tonight.”

Another attendee replied to the tweet saying, “Everyone was so shocked. Glad to hear he is okay and speedy recovery.”

Mega

C–k starred Egerton alongside Freebird actor Phil Daniels and Zebra Girl‘s Jade Anouka. The play was written by Mike Bartlett, who also wrote several famous plays performed on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The play documents the life of a gay man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute. The play was originally written in 2009, but has been revised for the scheduled 2022 run.