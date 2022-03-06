Vladimir Putin Allegedly Hides His Mistress And Children In Switzerland During Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Leader Is Reportedly Paranoid 24/7

Mega

Vladimir Putin has allegedly hidden his mistress Alina Kabaeva and their four children in Switzerland during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sources have revealed that, “While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for now, at least.”

Female Olympic gold-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva has 4 children all of whom are alleged to be the offspring of the Russian president.

The source also confirmed that the secret lover’s children have Swiss passports having been born there. They believe that Kabaeva has one as well but can’t confirm with full certainty.

Putin has lived his personal life in almost compete secrecy with a layer of mystique to keep his all powerful persona in the minds of his people.

“I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected,” the Russian president made clear in an interview where a reporter probed about Putin’s life outside of politics. “I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others’ lives.”

Putin was previously married to Lyudmila Shkrebneva for nearly three decades until their divorce in 2013. The two only two children: Maria, who was born in Leningrad in 1986 and Katrina, who was born in Germany a year later.

Kabaeva was a famed rhythmic gymnast who had won Russia two Olypmic gold-medals, 14 World Championship medals, and a whopping 21 European Championship medals. She would go on to be named “Russia’s Most Flexible Woman.”

The Gymnast had no children before her rumored secret marriage to Putin and has since given birth to 4 children with no record of who the father is. Many believe them to all be the Russian president’s offspring.

The news of Kabaeva’s potential hiding in Switzerland comes after Putin ordered Russian troops to invade and bomb former Soviet Union nation Ukraine.

Troops began their invasion February 20th with orders to take the capitol of Kyiv. The Russian president released a video listing off multiple reasons why he chose to invade the neighboring nation with many calling it a “blood and soil” claim to the country.