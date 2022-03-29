Vladimir Putin’s Ex Son-In-Law Flees Russia Along With Wealthy Daughter Of Top Russian General

Mega

Kirill Shamalov, the former son-in-law to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly fled Moscow for Dubai along with the wealthy daughter of one of Putin’s top generals.

The news of Shamalov fleeing Russia comes just days after the Russian billionaire businessman and former economic advisor was sanctioned by the West for his close links to Putin, Moscow, and the Kremlin as the country continues the invasion into their neighboring nation of Ukraine.

Mega

According to Daily Star, 40-year-old Shamalov and his 33-year-old partner Anastasia Zadorina reportedly made their secret move from Russia to the United Arab Emirates sometime last week in the wake of the latest sanctions against him and a number of Russian oligarchs.

Shamalov was formerly married to Putin’s 35-year-old acrobat daughter Katerina Tikhonova before the two split up in 2018 after five years of marriage.

Now, Shamalov – who is widely considered Russia’s youngest billionaire – has been in a relationship with Zadorina, who just happens to be the daughter of a top general in the Russian Federal Security Service.

But while Shamalov seemingly escaped the sanctions recently placed on him by the United States and other Western countries, his fleeing of Russia with Zadorina evidently came as no surprise, because just last week she reportedly hosted a luxurious and exclusive 40th birthday party for him in Dubai.

Mega

“While everyone in the country is tightening their belts, and business and industry are entrusted with key roles in saving the economy, Vladimir Putin’s former son-in-law, billionaire shareholder of Sibur [a Russian petrochemicals giant] Kirill Shamalov, is burning his life,” a Russian telegram channel recently revealed.

“[His 40th birthday party] was only for the elite and was held in conditions of increased secrecy, given the current events in Ukraine”, the program continued. “Along with Shamalov, guests were received by his new passion – FSB general’s daughter Anastasia Zadorina. Sources say there will be a wedding soon.”

As Radar reported, Putin’s former son-in-law is hardly the only Russian to be sanctioned by the West because of links to the Kremlin.

On Thursday, the “step-daughter” of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was sanctioned and banned from the United Kingdom in connection to her suspected ties to both Lavrov and Moscow.

Mega

Polina Kovaleva, who is the daughter of Lavrov’s alleged mistress and “unofficial wife,” is suspected of benefitting from Lavrov’s position of power in the Russian government.

Many also believe her multi-million-dollar Kensington, England flat was paid for by Lavrov and, despite being sanctioned and therefore banned from the United Kingdom, the 26-year-old is still reportedly living in Kensington