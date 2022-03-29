Will Smith Will Not Face Charges For Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars, Diddy Claims Feud Is ‘Over’ & ‘It’s All Love’

Mega

Will Smith will reportedly not be facing any charges after slapping Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars in retaliation for a joke the comedian made about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The news that Rock will not be pressing charges also comes following claims made by rapper Diddy suggesting that the two celebrities quickly made up after the Academy Awards ceremony ended.

As Radar reported, while Rock presented the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, he made a joke that Will and Jada were not amused about.

“Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock joked about Jada’s bald head — a look that she sports after emotionally revealing she suffers from alopecia.

While Smith seemingly laughed at the joke, his demeanor quickly changed. Seconds later, he was on the stage and slapping Rock across the face before returning to his seat and telling the comedian: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

The LAPD was on the scene at the time of the assault and reportedly spoke to Rock immediately after the ceremony ended — which is when the comedian allegedly chose not to press charges against Smith for smacking him in front of not only the entire Dolby Theatre, but also millions of viewers watching from home.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department revealed in a statement after speaking with Rock.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another,” they continued. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

While Rock opted not to press charges against Smith, he reportedly still has up to six months to file a report if he were to change his mind on the matter. According to Diddy, that seems unlikely. The stand-up comic and the King Richard Oscar winner allegedly made up and put the whole situation behind them shortly after the Academy Awards ceremony ended.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy reportedly told Page Six regarding Rock and Smith making up at the Vanity Fair after-party. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

While the comedian and actor reportedly worked their beef out after the show, many are wondering why Smith — who apologized to a slew of people during his acceptance speech after winning the Best Actor award for King Richard — chose not to include Rock in his apology.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” Smith said. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”