A regal, dress-up affair: Visiting the ‘Bridgerton Experience’

“Bridgerton” is, above all, famous for its lush settings and opulent costumes. Fans of the Netflix’s hit can now get a taste of this at a touring “Bridgerton Experience.” Liam Daniel/Netflix/dpa

If Kentucky Derby fashion had a baby with a 2022 prom season you would have a style baby prime for “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” Sit with that for a minute.

On a visit to the show’s Chicago edition in April, women were alighting from cars and rideshares in regalia that blinged and sparkled, in colors so vivid that it was hard to stay focused enough to walk.

Groups of friends, families and couples were decked out in Regency-era garb to see and be seen by the Ton that awaited in the pop-up experience centered on the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The “Bridgerton Experience” opened in Chicago in April, while similar experiences are currently going on in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Montreal is next, and Netflix says the show will be touring “dozens of cities around the globe.”

For those not familiar with “Bridgerton,” the period drama takes place during London’s debutante season circa the 1800s. The historical drama is based on author Julia Quinn’s book series and produced by Shonda Rhimes. Viewers are treated to costumes of color so rich, crayons would be envious. Your guide through the landscape is an unseen narrator who goes by the name of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), who relays high society gossip of the season via a scandalous tabloid of the well-to-do families including the Featheringtons, the Bridgertons, the Sharmas (Season 2) and royalty (i.e., the Duke of Hastings). The multiracial cast seems to float from promenading to ballrooms and country estates as seamlessly as a blink of an eye.

That whimsy and fantasy that comes through the screen is replicated in the “Bridgerton Experience.” For tickets starting at $45, attendees can enter the XS Tennis and Education Foundation on the South Side and be transported to Regency-era London for a 90-minute performance that is set to the background music of the show’s soundtrack — including notable pop songs and classical covers of contemporary songs played by a string quartet. Lady Whistledown begins the experience, but soon hands off the narration of the night to a protégé, Lady Heartell, someone as exacting as herself.

Guests move from one decadent Instagram-worthy scene to the next, all while interacting with high-society aristocratic characters and participating in big moments from the series — from posing for a regal portrait that you can save on your cellphone to ballroom dancing and even meeting the queen. Pick up a fan, a tiara or gloves at the modiste and take a picture. Commiserate with other fans as you wait to do your best curtsy for the queen. Take part in a mini scavenger hunt, if you so choose. Get on the dance floor and let loose with the performers. The interactive event is awash with fandom camaraderie last seen along with “Downton Abbey.”

Living in a pandemic world, it was something to see people immersing themselves in this world of etiquette and pageantry and coming together to dance down “Soul Train” lines, ooh and aah over the performances (the violinist is not to be missed), and vie for the attention of the queen to be named the diamond of the season. Hugs, smiles, cheers and selfies were the modus operandi of the event.

For Unique Love, it didn’t matter the cost of the ticket, she was going to attend the Chicago experience. Love looked ethereal in a white gown and butterflies affixed throughout her long hair. She was accompanied by her aunt, Arlene Love, who donned a strapless dress in royal purple and purple hair.

Glen Ellyn resident Julie Moskal spent four months making her own Regency-era gown, which was also an homage to her Ukrainian lineage. Her gown featured the country’s flag colours of yellow and blue. She was sporting a white wig that she purchased on eBay. She was enjoying the experience with newfound “Bridgerton” friends with Polish lineage, Round Lake residents Krystyna Cekiera and her daughter Paulina.

“Dressing up is a little bit of fantasy and fun,” Moskal said.

Patrick Crosson, owner and executive producer of event planning firm PC Events and Experiences, was in attendance with Corey Dill. Both were wearing white wigs, garters, stocking and coats with tails (Crosson a South Loop resident decked out in royal blue and Dill resplendent in smoky red.) Crosson chose the look because he “wanted something that was a mix of genders, a fluidity.”

“This is pretty spectacular — the design, picture opportunities, everyone is really in character,” Dill said.

“I plan events for a living, and this is on point,” Crosson said. “They did a really great job on setting the scene, creating these Instagram moments, the queen’s whole vibe, she’s so in character just like the queen from the show.”

Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, said it took about nine months from concept to completion to design the experience.

“In partnership with Shondaland, we wanted to feature key and sometimes unexpected moments from the series that would effortlessly immerse attendees in what they love most about the world of ‘Bridgerton,’” Lombardo said. “The Queen’s Ball is based on the world of Bridgerton, but there are plenty of surprises for avid fans and new readers to explore.”

“The point is to bring this to a lot of different places and a lot of different communities,” Emily Berlin, event spokesperson, said. “I think this is the right moment for it and I also think the fandom for Bridgerton is so massive … it’s a world people identify with and really love to immerse into.”

Trinity Jones, a Merrillville, Indiana resident, was chosen as the queen’s diamond for the session. She calls the surprising moment “amazing.” Jones is taking care of her mom after she suffered a stroke.

“I worry for my mother, but I came at the behest of my family to have a good time and it’s the most amazing night of my life,” she said beaming ear to ear in a navy gown and sparkling tiara.