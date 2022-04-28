Sarah Michelle Gellar “totally has a crush on Billie Eilish”.

The 20-year-old pop megastar was asked during an Instagram Q+A who her childhood crush was and shared a picture of the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actress during her heyday in the 1990s cult show in response.

And when Sarah Michelle, 45, noticed the answer, she screenshotted the post and put it up on her own feed, and admitted the feeling was mutual.

Sarah wrote on Instagram: “I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all!”

It comes just weeks after the the ‘Scooby-Doo’ star – who has Charlotte, 12, and nine-year-old Rocky with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr – named Zendaya as a potential replacement for her as the famous vampire slayer.

Sarah Michelle thinks the ‘Euphoria’ star would be an “amazing” choice to follow in her footsteps.

She said: “I vote Zendaya [for Buffy.] That would be amazing.”

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ – which ran for seven seasons during the late 1990s and early 2000s – recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, with Sarah Michelle taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her alter ego and acknowledging the challenges along the way.

She wrote on Instagram: “25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce

the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. (sic)”