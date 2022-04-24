Adele ‘Fires’ Entire Creative Team In Last-Ditch Effort To Save Her Las Vegas Residency

Mega

Adelehas “fired” her entire creative team and is starting from scratch in a last-ditch effort to save her Las Vegas residency after surprisingly pulling the plug in the eleventh hour.

The set designer the Rolling In The Deep singer reportedly clashed with, Esmeralda Devlin, is gone too.

All signs seem to indicate that the residency may happen sooner than later. Adele already hired a brand-new team.

This time, she’s making sure nothing goes awry. According to reports, Adele is bringing in the big guns by replacing her old team with the boy band Take That’s creative experts. Devlin — who designed Adele’s sets for her 121-date tour in 2016 — will be replaced by Kim Gavin and Stufish.

Both have lucrative careers in the music industry.

Kim has been the artistic director on every show for Take That since 1992. Stufish are the production designers in charge of the Rolling Stones’ 60th-anniversary tour. They will work together to “develop a new show as everything from the Es show has been scrapped.”

On January 20, Adele tearfully told her fans that she was canceling her show, which was set to begin the next day at Caesars Palace. The Grammy winner cried COVID, claiming most of her crew contracted the virus and it was “impossible to finish the show.”

But Radar learned there was way more drama behind her decision.

Rumors are swirling that her crumbling relationship with Rich Paul didn’t help the matter. According to someone connect with Caesars, Adele couldn’t get through a rehearsal without having a breakdown on the phone with her boyfriend.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” an insider told Page Six. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

The singer’s diva-like demands were almost impossible to reach from the get-go. Not only did she make last-minute changes to the show’s lineup, but she reportedly clashed with Devlin.

Sources claim Adele and her team were a “total nightmare,” demanding impossible things last minute.

While fans are anxiously waiting for Adele to reschedule her dates, her relationship with Rich is the thing making headlines. She sparked possible engagement rumors when she walked the Brit Awards in February with a massive diamond on that finger.