Bill Murray Was Allegedly ‘Hands-On’ With Women On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’ Leading The Production To Grind To A Halt

More information has come to light regarding Bill Murray‘s alleged “inappropriate behavior” on the set of Being Mortal.

Sources claimed the famous Ghostbusters actor was getting a little too “touchy” with women on the set.

The film production for Aziz Ansari‘s directorial debut — which is set to star the Parks and Rec actor along with Murray and Pineapple Express‘s Seth Rogan — was put on hold after complaints about the elderly comedian’s alleged behavior on set.

An investigation into the complaints was started and sources connected to the movie set are starting to talk.

A source spoke with The Post and claimed Murray, “was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way.”

“It is a fine line, and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable, and he crossed a line,” they added.

Another source alleged the single 71-year-old actor “loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance,” they continued, “he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line.”

This apparently isn’t the first time the Groundhog Day‘s star has dealt with complaints about his supposed actions on set.

Richard Dreyfuss‘s son spoke about Disney supposedly having to hire bodyguards to protect the cast and crew on the set of What About Bob where Murray played an overbearing patient to a Dreyfuss as his therapist.

35-year-old Ben Dreyfuss posted a tweet where he claimed that Murray “had a meltdown … because he wanted an extra day off.”

He went on to accuse Murray of ripping the glasses off of the film’s producer Laura Ziskin‘s face.

“My dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him,” Ben continued, “Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes.”

Murray’s lawyers have yet to respond to the claims made against the actor. The investigation into the elderly actor’s actions on the set of Being Mortal is still underway with Searchlight declining to respond as well.