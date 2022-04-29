Andrew Garfield taking a break from Hollywood to ‘be ordinary’

Andrew Garfield plans to take a break from Hollywood because he needs to “just be a bit ordinary for a while”.

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star has insisted he needs some time off following a whirlwind awards season this year.

Andrew, 38, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Netflix hit ‘Tick, Tick … Boom! ‘and he is now planning to enjoy some time to himself.

He told Variety: “I’m going to rest for a little bit.

“I need to re-calibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.

“Because, as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Andrew is currently promoting his latest TV project, an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s best-selling true crime book ‘Under The Banner of Heaven’.

The drama is based around a murder within Utah’s Mormon community and Andrew plays a detective charged with investigating the killing.

He stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gil Birmingham, and Andrew has said he immersed himself in Mormon culture to tackle the role.

The actor told Us Weekly: “I prepared heavy in the lead up to shooting. I researched a lot, and I did all of my preparation in a really deep way.

“I went to Utah. I spent a lot of time with Mormons, ex Mormons, gay Mormons, Bishop Mormons, detective Mormons. I really love that aspect of preparation and worked really heavily on the script with Lance to make sure it felt authentic. I just immersed myself in that culture.”