Billy Porter wore the ‘colour of the season’ at the Grammys

Billy Porter wore the “colour of the season” to the Grammy Awards 2022.

The 52-year-old star – who is known for his flamboyant statement-making red carpet looks – wore his hair in braids and painted his lips blue as he donned the fuchsia Valentino number, which had been chosen specially for him from the runway.

He told E! News: “The colour of the season I hear is fuchsia and Valentino sent this over for me to wear from the runway. So you have to say yes to that!”

The ‘Pose’ star – who completed his look with a pair of silver heels – was asked if he ever envisioned himself being able to wear such a diverse outfit way back when he won ‘Star Search’ in 1992.

He said: “Actually yes to part of it, but not to the part to where I get to be myself. I was trying to be somebody else. I was trying to be masculine enough to fit in. That didn’t work out so well, so when I started to be authentic and be myself, stuff started to happen. So I am happy. It’s nice.”

The Broadway actor – who was attending the event to hand out an award – went on to explain that he and Laverne Cox – who is transgender – are “living proof” of how power can enforce change.

He said: “We are living proof of that. It’s only inside of us, standing inside the power of our authenticity and truth, that we can change the world for other people. We in this space give the whole world permission.”