Laverne Cox laughs off being ‘mistaken’ for Beyonce

Laverne Cox has laughed off being “mistaken” for Beyonce at the US Open on Monday night (29.08.22).

The 50-year-old actress was at Flushing Meadows to cheer on her showbiz pal Serena Williams and Laverne noted that she’d been widely mistaken for the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker on social media.

Laverne – who was seen among the crowd sporting an all-black outfit and a matching black face mask – wrote on Instagram: “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!

“Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce (sic)”

Laverne – who is best known for playing Sophia Burset in ‘Orange Is the New Black’ – also re-posted some of the messages on social media.

One read: “Was Beyonce at the US Open or not? This Bey/Laverne Cox confusion is sending me [tears emoji] (sic)”

Another simply said: “#Beyonce at the #USOpen (sic)”

Meanwhile, Laverne and Beyonce have both been vocal in their support for Serena, 40, during her career.

The actress previously tweeted: “Who’s the greatest of all time? @serenawilliams that’s who. Ok I am getting a bit turnt up over this match. #FrenchOpen. Shes is a #fighter (sic)”

The Grand Slam-winning star is actually set to retire from tennis after the US Open.

Serena – who has Alexis, four, with her husband Alexis Ohanian – announced the news in a social media post in August.

She said at the time: “There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks [heart emojis] (sic)”