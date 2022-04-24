Egypt bans Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 for ‘gay character’

Published by

Egypt has banned the new Marvel film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ from cinemas because it features an openly gay character, a source from Egypt’s censorship authority has told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site. IMAX Egypt announced Saturday that the film would not be released in the country, but did not say why. The film was banned because of the presence of the openly homosexual character America Chavez, the anonymous source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Gay Egyptians spoke of their disappointment at the move, but insisted they will find ways to watch the film anyway. Doc…

