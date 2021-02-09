Biden Administration to Ask 56 Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorneys to Resign

The Department of Justice is set to request that 56 U.S. attorneys confirmed during the Trump administration resign from their positions. Two attorneys who are working on “sensitive Trump-era investigations” have been asked to stay.

CNN reports: “In a call Monday night, acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asked Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to remain in office, where he is overseeing the tax probe of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to reinvestigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will also continue his work, but he is expected to resign as US attorney in Connecticut, the Justice official said.”