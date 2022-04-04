Lady Gaga moved to tears as she performs Tony Bennett tribute at Grammys

Lady Gaga paid an emotional tribute to Tony Bennett at the Grammys.

The ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night (03.04.22) to perform two tracks from their pair’s award-winning jazz LP ‘Love for Sale’; the title track and ‘Do I Love You’.

Tony could not attend in person due to his health issues, however, he introduced the 36-year-old pop legend to the stage virtually in a pre-recorded message.

The 95-year-old singer suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and retired from performing in 2021.

As the ‘A Star is Born’ actress belted out ‘Do I Love You’, footage of herself and Tony recording and performing together was displayed on screens behind her, and Gaga choked up looking at them.

After hitting the final note, she said: “We love you Tony, we miss you.”

The duo took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Tony made history as the second-oldest Grammy winner and the oldest in the general categories.

Tony’s son Danny Bennett recently confirmed that his dad would be absent from the ceremony.

He said: “Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept.

“It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them.”