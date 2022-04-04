How Gay? Randy Rainbow Gay. New Song “Gay!” Lists The Ways He’s So Gay Just As Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay Bill Becomes Law #SayGay

Randy Rainbow Gay

You knew this was coming…

Randy Rainbow says Gay!

Lyrics:

We are back and i’m joined now by Ron

Desantis governor of the great state of

wait which is the one that shaped like a

big …

florida right florida sir you recently

signed into law the controversial

parental rights and education bill which

some have called the “Don’t say gay’ bill

Randy Rainbow not Ron DeSantis

and others have called the girl [ __ ]

that bill.

i think it’s probably the most

comprehensive piece of legislation i’ve

seen

Critics say that this bigoted

legislation will rob kids of a safe

space to have a healthy discussion about

their identities i mean how would you

feel if we signed a bill prohibiting

everyone from talking about slimy

self-interested douchebag politicians

Randy Rainbow gay as a drag queen’s brassiere

with no sex appeal who buy all their

suits off the clearance rack at

burlington coat factory

we at the state

can stop that i look and see how this

media operates as corporate media what

about all the people they’ve smeared

over the years who are not governors

S omeone’s being an [ __ ]

that’s no way to be

honey d

here’s the t

gosh i’d hate to upset your republican

peers so let me say the soft so no one

Randy Rainbow Gay as an Easter Bouquet

hears

i’ve

always

been

here’s an interesting fact

oops i said it i’m gay

you can bet it’s a badge that i wear

with a fabulous flair because i’m Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay

Honey, I’m queer

as a drag queen’s brassiere

and although you might think that i’m

flawed hey i’m gay as a broadway premiere

[Applause]

All your thinly veiled hate

is a dangerous trend

It’s such a vile cliche

But you’d rather talk straight

And i’d hate to offend

So I’ll try not to say that i’m as

Gay

Randy Rainbow Gay as a Sephora display

As an Easter bouquet

I’m as gay as the cast of euphoria

Or a Sephora display

[Applause]

You Go to the jail.

Gurl I’m as fruity as Gaga in Gucci

And gorgeously

[Music]

i almost said it again god i’m sorry i

don’t know what came over me

[Music]

GAY

Hey Ron Desantis … Gay-Gay-Gay

Hey Ron Desantis … Hey Gurl Hey

C’mon why can’t ya say it too?

Come on Desantis say it too!

There’s nothing naughty or risque

There’s nothing wrong with gay

’bout LGBTQ

i’m not backing down

[Music]

That’s why I slay

I’m incredibly gay

Though you’d rather i said it much less

I can’t help but express it all day

today

stop

And should you say,

“Why not tuck it away…?”

kindly f**k yourself

I’m gay and you’re gay

I’d say we need more gay

Let’s bask int he splendors

of all shades and genders

So sing it out loud, Ma’am

And let’s say it proud, Fam

I am so damn

GAY!

Gay, gay, Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay

i thought that went really well

it was

disgraceful

okay

stop that

Credits: Parody Written and Performed by Randy Rainbow (Based on “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from Once Upon a Mattress) Song Produced, Orchestrated, Mixed, Mastered By Michael J Moritz Jr @michaeljmoritz Vocal Arrangement: Jesse Kissel Piano:Michael J Moritz Jr Guitar :Jakob Reinhardt Bass: Adam DeAscentis Drums: Tom Jorgensen Sax: Ryan Saranich Engineer:Jakob Reinhardt

