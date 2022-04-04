How Gay? Randy Rainbow Gay. New Song “Gay!” Lists The Ways He’s So Gay Just As Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay Bill Becomes Law #SayGay

You knew this was coming…
Randy Rainbow says Gay!
Lyrics:
We are back and i’m joined now by Ron
Desantis governor of the great state of
wait which is the one that shaped like a
big …
florida right florida sir you recently
signed into law the controversial
parental rights and education bill which
some have called the “Don’t say gay’ bill
and others have called the girl [ __ ]
that bill.
i think it’s probably the most
comprehensive piece of legislation i’ve
seen
Critics say that this bigoted
legislation will rob kids of a safe
space to have a healthy discussion about
their identities i mean how would you
feel if we signed a bill prohibiting
everyone from talking about slimy
self-interested douchebag politicians
with no sex appeal who buy all their
suits off the clearance rack at
burlington coat factory
we at the state
can stop that i look and see how this
media operates as corporate media what
about all the people they’ve smeared
over the years who are not governors
S omeone’s being an [ __ ]
that’s no way to be
honey d
here’s the t
gosh i’d hate to upset your republican
peers so let me say the soft so no one
hears
i’ve
always
been
here’s an interesting fact
oops i said it i’m gay
you can bet it’s a badge that i wear
with a fabulous flair because i’m Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay
Honey, I’m queer
as a drag queen’s brassiere
and although you might think that i’m
flawed hey i’m gay as a broadway premiere
[Applause]
All your thinly veiled hate
is a dangerous trend
It’s such a vile cliche
But you’d rather talk straight
And i’d hate to offend
So I’ll try not to say that i’m as
Gay
As an Easter bouquet
I’m as gay as the cast of euphoria
Or a Sephora display
[Applause]
You Go to the jail.
Gurl I’m as fruity as Gaga in Gucci
And gorgeously
[Music]
i almost said it again god i’m sorry i
don’t know what came over me
[Music]
GAY
Hey Ron Desantis … Gay-Gay-Gay
Hey Ron Desantis … Hey Gurl Hey
C’mon why can’t ya say it too?
Come on Desantis say it too!
There’s nothing naughty or risque
There’s nothing wrong with gay
’bout LGBTQ
i’m not backing down
[Music]
That’s why I slay
I’m incredibly gay
Though you’d rather i said it much less
I can’t help but express it all day
today
stop
And should you say,
“Why not tuck it away…?”
kindly f**k yourself
I’m gay and you’re gay
I’d say we need more gay
Let’s bask int he splendors
of all shades and genders
So sing it out loud, Ma’am
And let’s say it proud, Fam
I am so damn
GAY!
Gay, gay, Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay
i thought that went really well
it was
disgraceful
okay
stop that
Credits: Parody Written and Performed by Randy Rainbow (Based on “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from Once Upon a Mattress) Song Produced, Orchestrated, Mixed, Mastered By Michael J Moritz Jr @michaeljmoritz Vocal Arrangement: Jesse Kissel Piano:Michael J Moritz Jr Guitar :Jakob Reinhardt Bass: Adam DeAscentis Drums: Tom Jorgensen Sax: Ryan Saranich Engineer:Jakob Reinhardt
Pre-order Randy’s new MEMOIR “Playing with Myself” (Available 4/19/22):
TICKETS TO SEE RANDY LIVE! (Book Tour & Pink Glasses Tour)
Book Randy Rainbow on CAMEO
Buy official t-shirts and other fun merch here