Lynda Carter has Wonder Woman costume on stand-by just in case

Lynda Carter keeps her Wonder Woman costume on stand-by in case “of emergency”.

The 70-year-old actress – who played the titular role in the classic live action TV series based on the popular comic in the 1970s – revealed she never threw out her iconic outfit from her time on the show, and she joked she’s always got it close by in case she has work to do.

Sharing a photo of herself holding the framed costume, she tweeted: “1. Some outfits are never sent to the back of the closet.

“2. It’s really more of a “break glass in case of emergency” situation.”

Fans were delighted by the post, with many hailing Carter’s impact on them growing up.

One follower wrote: “I always picked to be Wonder Woman when we played super heroes as kids. You were the one who made me fall in love with superheroes. Thank you for showing the world ‘girls’ can save the world too.”

Another added: “It weirdly makes me feel better about the world, knowing that Wonder Women is one pane of broken glass away.”

And a different fan said: “So break the glass already! You’re needed! What are you waiting for, a written invitation?”

Lynda played Wonder Woman and her alter ego Diana Prince in the classic series, while Gal Gadot took on the role in the 2017 blockbuster and its 2020 sequel ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ – but the original star made a cameo in the latter.

She made a post-credits cameo appearance as the warrior Asteria, and she will be part of ‘Wonder Woman 3’.

Gadot previously said: “”First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything.

“She’s a true champion of what Patty [Jenkins, director] and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.”