Wonder Woman Is the Newest Bi Icon

Published by

InsideHook

By Trish Rooney Happy Pride Month to one member of the bisexual community — Wonder Woman. Lynda Carter, the actress best known for playing Wonder Woman in the iconic 1970s TV show, defended the character from bigots after posting fan art for Pride month. One user commented that the character “IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!” leading Carter to respond that she was “a character for bisexuals,” linking to an interview with one of the comic’s writers from 2016. In the Polygon interview in 2016, Wonder Woman comics writer Greg Rucka confirmed the character’s bisexuality, saying that the island the Am…

Read More