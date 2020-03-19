Gal Gadot Responds to Coronavirus Quarantine with Star-Studded Cover of ‘Imagine’: WATCH

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman

Inspired by a trumpeter who played the song from his balcony during Italy’s coronavirus quarantine, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot recruited fellow stars for an Instagram video cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I’ve got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot says at the start of the video. “You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone — doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together.”

Celebrities who make cameos in the video include Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph.

Watch it below.