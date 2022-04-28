Madonna Shares Cryptic ‘Karma’ Message After Rumors Swirl She Split From BF Ahlamalik Williams

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Madonna shared a cryptic message about “karma” and finding the “right” people in life after reports surfaced that she split from boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

“Karma said: When somebody in your life is not right for you….. god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the Material Girl singer, 63, posted via her Instagram Stories on the same day the breakup rumors swirled.

Now that she and her much younger beau, 28, have apparently gone their separate ways, “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family,” an insider told The Sun of their amicable choice to call it quits. She’s been “working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

“They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home,” the source, mentioning they are both working on their own goals at this time. “It was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Madonna and Williams first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted cozying up on a balcony together in December 2019.

The pair crossed paths long before that, according to Williams’ dad, Drue, who said they hit it off in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour.

The dancer’s father said she even invited them all to her lavish suite in Las Vegas and had her private chef cook his family dinner.

Madonna also invited his loved ones to her shows in London and France in early 2020 and things continued to heat up from there. In August 2021, the couple was seen touring Italy and packing on PDA while celebrating her 63rd birthday.

During the trip, the Like A Virgin songstress was also spotted grabbing a meal with her kids Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, and her twins, Stella and Estere.

Madonna and Williams appeared to be in relationship bliss when they were last photographed together on a romantic dinner date in January. They were joined by her son David.