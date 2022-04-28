Megan Fox Reveals She’s Teaching 9-Year-Old Son About Gender Identity After He Started Wearing Dresses

Mega

Megan Foxis teaching her sons about gender identity after her oldest, Noah, 9, expressed repeated interest in wearing dresses. The 35-year-old actress opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Glamour U.K., revealing she and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, are doing everything they can to make sure nobody in their family “feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

“So they know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited. I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet. So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers,” she told the outlet.

“So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this,” Fox admitted. “Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

Noah “started wearing dresses when he was about two,” and Fox immediately began educating her family. The Transformers star told Glamour U.K. that she “bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.”

Revealing that some of the literature was written by transgender children, Fox added, “Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

While Fox has been doing everything to educate her children at home, the actress confessed she has to let go when they step out into the world.

“I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media,” Fox explained.

Still, she expressed her desire for others to look beyond gender identity.

“I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour,” Fox said. “I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

In 2019, she discussed Noah’s desire to wear dresses, adding he had started incorporating them into his school wardrobe.

“He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ ” Fox recalled at the time. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

Fox shares three sons with Green. Besides Noah, the divorced duo also shareJourney River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8. The ex’s finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Fox is already engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.Green revealed he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.