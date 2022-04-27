Megan Fox bought dress-wearing son books written by transgender children

Megan Fox bought her son Noah books penned by transgender children after he told her he wanted to wear dresses.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star wanted to make sure her nine-year-old son – the eldest of her three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – knew he could “express” himself however he wants, regardless of sexuality.

Speaking to GLAMOUR UK for the April Digital Issue – of which she is the cover star – Megan shared: “I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

The 35-year-old actress – who also has Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her former spouse – wanted to make sure all of her children knew from a young age that they should never feel “weird or strange or different” because of their clothing choices.

She continued: “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Megan previously revealed her son was bullied at school for his dress-wearing and admits he “suffers”.

She said: “I do have a child that suffers.

“So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this.

“Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

The ‘Transformers’ star revealed Noah was “laughed” at for wearing a dress to school, but he didn’t care.

She said previously: “He came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,’ but he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.”

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK April Digital Issue online now. (https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/megan-fox-digital-cover-interview-april-2022).