Opulent Home Of Putin’s ‘Secret Daughter’ Revealed, Featuring ‘Gold-Plated Interiors’ & More

MEGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s “secret daughter” is living in luxury.

19-year-old Luiza Rozova is “rumored” to be the child of Putin and his “former lover” Svetlana Krivonogikh, a cleaning lady turned millionaire who came into possession of some serious stakes in one of Russia’s major banks.

Rozova has not been sanctioned like Putin’s other daughters and now, the world has been given a peek inside of her opulent St. Petersburg apartment, said to cost £7,700 a month.

MEGA

The massive 447-square meter luxury penthouse is currently valued at around £1.7 million. Photos reveal the “luxury palace” to be primarily gold and white decorated with ceiling paintings, multiple layered balconies as well as a large dazzling chandelier hanging down in one room.

An anonymous design and style editor spoke with BBC Russia calling out the estate’s interior decoration. “Of course, there is no need to talk about any style in relation to this interior. This is a very immature understanding of luxury,” they said, per Daily Star.

MEGA

“It can be seen that the designer has mastered a good budget to the satisfaction of the customer, whose vanity is certainly flattered,” they continued. “Expensive finishes, good brands, but the interpretation of architectural elements and details of the decoration evokes memories of last-1990s interiors.”

Putin has many “secret children” reportedly living across Europe, but the Russian president himself is rumored to be staying in underground bunkers and hiding out from his known residencies, also likely utilizing his bulletproof “monster” limos to remain safe.

MEGA

He’s even gone as far as to reportedly use body doubles for most of his public appearances and meetings at the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he witnessed only “death, just death” when touring the city of Bucha earlier this week.

In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is doing whatever it takes to “defend the ability of a person to live in the modern world” in their fight against Russia.

“They say we’re defending Western values,” he continued, arguing, “I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values. So that Russia doesn’t choose what we should do and how I’m using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents.”