‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown’s daytime talk show to launch nationwide this fall

Published by

New York Daily News

Karamo Brown is bringing his “Queer Eye” to daytime. The star of Netflix’s nine-time Emmy Award-winning reality series will host a new daytime talk show launching nationwide this fall. NBCUniversal announced Wednesday that “Karamo” has been sold in 90% of the U.S. and will air in markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Miami, Orlando and Cleveland. The daily, one-hour talk show will feature the trailblazing TV personality tackling topics including race, parenting, infidelity and complicated family dynamics. According to producers of the series, a studio a…

Read More